Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,077 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Amedisys by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 6.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Amedisys by 17.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,478 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AMED opened at $76.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.36 and a 12-month high of $131.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.98 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMED. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amedisys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.94.

About Amedisys



Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.



