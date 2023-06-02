Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,498 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ameresco by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,956,000 after purchasing an additional 179,495 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,516,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,305,000 after buying an additional 92,278 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,298,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,339,000 after acquiring an additional 49,392 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ameresco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,171,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,870,000 after acquiring an additional 13,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Ameresco by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 917,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,970,000 after acquiring an additional 77,272 shares during the period. 57.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day moving average of $52.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $39.62 and a one year high of $76.54.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Ameresco had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $271.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.07.

In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $213,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 41.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

