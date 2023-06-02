Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,113 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 6.0% of Weil Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,278 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Apple by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 701,675 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $91,169,000 after acquiring an additional 12,981 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $992,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in Apple by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 49,535 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 13,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Apple by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 136,730 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,765,000 after acquiring an additional 16,195 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Up 1.6 %

Apple stock opened at $180.09 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $180.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.62.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Loop Capital lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Apple from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.74.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.