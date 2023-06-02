Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ADM. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. 92 Resources restated a maintains rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $70.56 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $98.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 22.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 15,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 21,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

