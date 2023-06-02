ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,526 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 0.7% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Barclays increased their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apple in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.74.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $180.09 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $180.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

