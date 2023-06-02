Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 168.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,908 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABG. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 236.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Asbury Automotive Group

In other news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 2,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.60, for a total value of $666,276.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,724. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABG. StockNews.com lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $204.88 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.88 and a 1-year high of $253.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.94 by $0.43. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.52 EPS for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc is a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.