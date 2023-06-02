Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $85.47

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $85.47 and last traded at $85.64, with a volume of 5184 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ashland from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ashland from $139.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ashland from $135.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.25.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Ashland Increases Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.61 million. Ashland had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Ashland’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashland

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 9.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 17.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 3.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ashland by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.