Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,170,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,439,000 after acquiring an additional 375,784 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 4,288,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,159,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,121,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,307,000 after buying an additional 189,975 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,899,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,345,000 after buying an additional 139,780 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,698,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,064,000 after buying an additional 276,254 shares during the period.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:RNA opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.54. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 40.70% and a negative net margin of 1,988.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Avidity Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.