Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) CFO Danny L. Dearen Sells 7,999 Shares

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $395,630.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,130.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Axonics Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of AXNX opened at $49.31 on Friday. Axonics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.57 and a 1 year high of $79.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -49.81 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Axonics alerts:

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $70.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. Axonics’s quarterly revenue was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axonics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Axonics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Axonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Axonics by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Axonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 97.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Axonics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Axonics in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Axonics from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Axonics in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.44.

Axonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.