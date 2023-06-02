Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 140,547 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,361 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 42,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,354 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 14,571 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 582,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 177,107 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $6.74 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.