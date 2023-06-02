Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,707 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,059 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 220.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BBD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.70 to $2.70 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Banco Bradesco from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bradesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.93.

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $4.18.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.0035 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 9.68%.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

