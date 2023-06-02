Bancreek Capital Management LP Buys 1,428 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bancreek Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,079 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 4.3% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP grew its position in Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 1,488 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total value of $1,588,015.74. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,481,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,081 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,816 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $332.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $335.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $300.91 and its 200 day moving average is $267.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.01.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

