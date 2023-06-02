Bank of America Raises C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target to $18.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AI. StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lowered C3.ai from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on C3.ai from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.69.

C3.ai Stock Performance

AI opened at $34.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average of $19.41. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $44.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $66.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.89 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 98.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $720,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,298,306.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $720,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,298,306.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $105,622.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,660.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,848 shares of company stock worth $6,718,382 over the last three months. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in C3.ai by 98.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 41,723 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in C3.ai by 27.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 20,295 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in C3.ai by 33.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 742,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

