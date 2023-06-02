Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) by 80.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 180,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747,593 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Bausch + Lomb were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,663,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,196,000 after acquiring an additional 875,559 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,625,000 after purchasing an additional 87,776 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,290,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,065,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,008,000. Institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Performance

Shares of BLCO stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Bausch + Lomb

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch + Lomb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.44.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

