BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 668,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,129 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 8,382.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 16,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 16,178 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BGCP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BGC Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

BGC Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BGCP stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.39. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $5.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.62.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 47.88%. The firm had revenue of $532.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

BGC Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

BGC Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

See Also

