BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig Sells 5,688 Shares

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) CFO John R. Rettig sold 5,688 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $563,510.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
BILL Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE:BILL opened at $103.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.15. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.30 and a fifty-two week high of $179.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 1.96.
BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $272.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.67 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BILL from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of BILL from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on BILL from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on BILL from $200.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.
BILL Company Profile
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BILL (BILL)
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.