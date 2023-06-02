BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig Sells 5,688 Shares

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) CFO John R. Rettig sold 5,688 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $563,510.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BILL Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BILL opened at $103.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.15. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.30 and a fifty-two week high of $179.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 1.96.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $272.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.67 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 0.6% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 14.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in BILL by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BILL from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of BILL from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on BILL from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on BILL from $200.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

