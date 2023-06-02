Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 50,000 Shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 229,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Inhibikase Therapeutics were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics by 10.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 51,394 shares in the last quarter. 12.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Shares of IKT stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63. The company has a market cap of $21.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.93. Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $1.21.

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. Inhibikase Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.86% and a negative net margin of 12,511.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as swallowing, dysphagia, neurogenic constipation, and multiple system atrophy; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects and for the treatment of blood and stomach cancers.

