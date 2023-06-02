Blair William & Co. IL Acquires New Stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 13,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on ACV Auctions from $15.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded ACV Auctions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised their price objective on ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded ACV Auctions to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.09.
Shares of ACV Auctions stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average of $11.27. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.
ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.
