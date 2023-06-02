Blair William & Co. IL Acquires Shares of 11,654 Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 360.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 150,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 117,888 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 545,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 371,563 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 18,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 49,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 941,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 549,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:MPW opened at $8.18 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $18.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.43.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.19%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 232.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPW shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.23.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

