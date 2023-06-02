Blair William & Co. IL Buys 410 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 1,171.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth $274,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth $3,541,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:RHS opened at $165.19 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $153.20 and a twelve month high of $178.08. The company has a market cap of $854.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.44.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

