Blair William & Co. IL Buys 430 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter worth about $502,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth about $756,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 196,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 71,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

PJUN opened at $30.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.42. The stock has a market cap of $363.94 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

