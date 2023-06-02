Blair William & Co. IL Buys 937 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FV. CWM LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 73.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 21,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,185,000. Unionview LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 23,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $410,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $43.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $39.45 and a 12-month high of $50.60.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.