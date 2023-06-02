Blair William & Co. IL Buys Shares of 93,715 Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 93,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Edgio during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Edgio during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Edgio during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in Edgio during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Edgio during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 35.45% of the company’s stock.
Edgio Stock Performance
EGIO opened at $0.53 on Friday. Edgio, Inc. has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06.
About Edgio
Edgio, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The firm’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand. The company was founded by Michael M.
