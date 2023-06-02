Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Holdings in SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SurgePays were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SURG. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in SurgePays during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SurgePays in the first quarter valued at $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SurgePays in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SurgePays in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SurgePays in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SurgePays alerts:

SurgePays Trading Up 6.4 %

NASDAQ SURG opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $103.37 million, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.00. SurgePays, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $7.61.

About SurgePays

SurgePays ( NASDAQ:SURG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.23 million for the quarter. SurgePays had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 115.59%.

(Get Rating)

SurgePays, Inc operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SURG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SurgePays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurgePays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.