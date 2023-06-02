Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 154.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.26 and a 200-day moving average of $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $110.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4818 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

