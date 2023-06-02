Blair William & Co. IL Has $114,000 Position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) by 1,818.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SQQQ. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,629.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,579,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,956 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,100.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 310,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,025,000 after purchasing an additional 284,397 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $11,558,000. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth $12,375,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth $8,848,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SQQQ opened at $22.22 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $21.82 and a 12 month high of $69.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

