Blair William & Co. IL Has $133,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 2,459.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth $275,000.

Shares of Invesco Global Water ETF stock opened at $34.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.64 million, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 12 month low of $27.82 and a 12 month high of $36.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

