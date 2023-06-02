Blair William & Co. IL Has $135,000 Position in P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) by 216.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,334 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in P3 Health Partners were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PIII. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in P3 Health Partners in the second quarter worth $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in P3 Health Partners in the third quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in P3 Health Partners by 18.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in P3 Health Partners in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.
P3 Health Partners Stock Performance
Shares of PIII opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13. P3 Health Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $7.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12.
Insider Activity
P3 Health Partners Company Profile
P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc is based in Henderson, Nevada.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on P3 Health Partners (PIII)
