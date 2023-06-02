Blair William & Co. IL Has $135,000 Position in P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) by 216.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,334 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in P3 Health Partners were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PIII. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in P3 Health Partners in the second quarter worth $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in P3 Health Partners in the third quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in P3 Health Partners by 18.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in P3 Health Partners in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Get P3 Health Partners alerts:

P3 Health Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PIII opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13. P3 Health Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $7.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12.

Insider Activity

P3 Health Partners Company Profile

In other news, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp Chicago purchased 4,739,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $5,592,161.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 104,740,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,594,325.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp Chicago purchased 4,739,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $5,592,161.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 104,740,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,594,325.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Atul Kavthekar acquired 18,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $50,000.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 5,415,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,911,478 over the last 90 days. 23.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for P3 Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P3 Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.