Blair William & Co. IL Has $156,000 Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,036,000 after buying an additional 17,815,226 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,011,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,354,000 after purchasing an additional 43,372 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,697,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,003,000 after purchasing an additional 262,027 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 175.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,491,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CCL. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of CCL opened at $11.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $14.06.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.65) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Stories

