Blair William & Co. IL Has $163,000 Stock Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,739 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.70. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 70.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAA. Raymond James raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.68.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It operates through the Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) segments. The Crude Oil segment refers to the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.