Blair William & Co. IL Has $69,000 Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AQN. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,449,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,170,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200,050 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,617,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823,681 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,369,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,500 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $9,445,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,575,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,075 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:AQN opened at $8.57 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.75.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.77 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.216 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.08%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently -716.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AQN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. CIBC cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Services Group, Renewable Energy Group, and Corporate. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.