Blair William & Co. IL Has $73,000 Stock Position in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in NextNav were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NN. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextNav in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextNav by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextNav by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 969,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 27,731 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextNav by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 9,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of NextNav by 189.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. 60.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on NextNav from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th.

In related news, CFO Christian D. Gates sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $52,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 736,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,962.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 53,028 shares of company stock worth $122,929 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

NN stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63. NextNav Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. NextNav had a negative net margin of 1,314.42% and a negative return on equity of 63.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextNav Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

