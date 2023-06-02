Blair William & Co. IL Has $78,000 Stock Position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Rating) by 2,750.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $586,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 1,424.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 74,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 69,564 shares during the period. KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period.

PGJ opened at $25.41 on Friday. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $34.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average of $27.58. The stock has a market cap of $190.07 million, a PE ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese stocks. PGJ was launched on Dec 9, 2004 and is managed by Invesco.

