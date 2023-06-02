Blair William & Co. IL Has $84,000 Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 85.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 541.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $66.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.81. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.97 and a 1-year high of $72.79.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

