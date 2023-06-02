Blair William & Co. IL Increases Holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ITM opened at $45.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.21.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

