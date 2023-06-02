Blair William & Co. IL Increases Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,865,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,873,000 after acquiring an additional 46,607 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,540,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,055,000 after buying an additional 354,035 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,658,000. Wealth CMT raised its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 1,103,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,540,000 after buying an additional 109,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 87.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 897,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,044,000 after buying an additional 420,095 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

CWI stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average of $25.33.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

