Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating) by 341.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 509,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,277,000 after buying an additional 15,436 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,638,000 after buying an additional 212,560 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter worth $11,781,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after buying an additional 37,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 100,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after buying an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF alerts:

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PPH opened at $75.70 on Friday. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $80.62. The stock has a market cap of $381.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.44.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

(Get Rating)

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.