Blair William & Co. IL Invests $68,000 in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,804,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,752,000 after purchasing an additional 334,234 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 43,788.6% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 5,092,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081,229 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,779,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,624,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 47.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,848,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,676 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group Price Performance

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $7.25.

Credit Suisse Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.0547 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse Group’s previous — dividend of $0.05.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CS. Kepler Capital Markets cut Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup cut Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.73.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

