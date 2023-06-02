Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,559 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 17,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X FinTech Thematic ETF alerts:

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FINX opened at $20.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $401.65 million, a P/E ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.59. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $27.42.

About Global X FinTech Thematic ETF

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.