Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stake in Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) by 94.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158,925 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Aileron Therapeutics were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 96.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56,691 shares during the last quarter.

Aileron Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead product candidate, ALRN-6924, which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

