Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,616,000 after buying an additional 24,488,897 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,946,000 after buying an additional 10,728,461 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 768,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after acquiring an additional 423,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 509.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,364,000 after acquiring an additional 381,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,402.0% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 366,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after acquiring an additional 341,677 shares during the last quarter.

SCHH opened at $18.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.69.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

