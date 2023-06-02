Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,792 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,687 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,861,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,930,000 after purchasing an additional 872,348 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1,198.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 781,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 721,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 507,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,136,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $40.84 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $43.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.40.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

