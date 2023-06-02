Blair William & Co. IL Sells 10,000 Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Arhaus were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARHS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Arhaus by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 137,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 34,242 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Arhaus by 508.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 980,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after buying an additional 819,528 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Arhaus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ARHS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arhaus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.21.

Arhaus Stock Performance

Arhaus stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $953.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11. Arhaus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $15.27.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. Arhaus had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 86.28%. The firm had revenue of $356.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.31 million. Research analysts expect that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arhaus

In other news, Director Alton F. Doody III acquired 11,500 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.84 per share, with a total value of $101,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arhaus news, insider Dawn Sparks sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $638,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 378,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,303.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alton F. Doody III acquired 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.84 per share, with a total value of $101,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arhaus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

See Also

