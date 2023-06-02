Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,124 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,025.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $111.43 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $125.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.91 and a 200 day moving average of $112.22.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.