Blair William & Co. IL Sells 13,223 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,223 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA RWX opened at $25.51 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $31.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average of $26.92. The company has a market cap of $420.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.84.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.