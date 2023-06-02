Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,483 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,238,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 12,652 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

IGF stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $39.95 and a 1 year high of $51.74. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average of $47.61.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.