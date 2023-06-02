Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,860 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRHC opened at $5.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average of $5.29. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $6.69.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare ( NASDAQ:TRHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 472.90% and a negative net margin of 42.17%. The firm had revenue of $82.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 million. Research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

TRHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. SVB Securities raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

