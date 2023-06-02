Blair William & Co. IL Sells 2,171 Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,375,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,535,000 after buying an additional 674,542 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 821,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,537,000 after purchasing an additional 229,537 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 37.8% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 718,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,109,000 after purchasing an additional 197,098 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the third quarter valued at about $11,137,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 109.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 528,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 275,701 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWH stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.75. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $22.65.

About iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

