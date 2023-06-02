Blair William & Co. IL Sells 2,704 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EUFN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 546,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after buying an additional 88,817 shares during the period.

Shares of EUFN stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average is $19.23. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $20.27.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

