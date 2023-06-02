Blair William & Co. IL Sells 4,861 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,861 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 68.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Europe ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

IEV opened at $50.05 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $36.88 and a 1-year high of $52.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.79.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.